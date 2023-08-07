NORTH ANDOVER—A 45-year-old man sustained serious injuries Monday after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 114 and rolled over.
The driver was trapped inside his truck and had to be extracted, Detective Lt. Michael Davis of the North Andover Police Department said. The driver was then transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
Davis said only a single vehicle was involved in the crash, which took place at 12:26 p.m. in the vicinity of 73 Turnpike St. The North Andover Police and Fire departments responded to the scene.
The accident is under investigation by Officer Dennis Graef of the North Andover police, and anyone with information should contact Officer Graef at 978-683-3168 or dgraef@napd.us.
