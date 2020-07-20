METHUEN -- A truck driver sustained minor injuries after his vehicle slammed into the Interstate-93 overpass on Hampshire Road Monday around 1 p.m., police said.
The accident cracked one of the concrete bridge beams and left the truck in pieces, overturned, on the road under I-93 northbound.
The highway was not closed, Police Chief Joseph Solomon said. However, Hampshire Road was closed for several hours from Cross Street to Garabedian Drive while a Coady's Tow truck attempted to right the overturned vehicle and haul it away. It was reopened by 6 p.m.
An crane arm on the truck was left in the upright position, which is why it hit the bridge, Solomon said.
Solomon said the driver sustained minor injuries. His condition was not available Monday afternoon.
Mass. State Police and MassDOT were notified and the state highway bridge was inspected.
The overpass is near the intersection with Garabedian Drive and Hampshire Road, near the New Hampshire border.