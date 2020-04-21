HAVERHILL — A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday morning on Concord Street, Fire Chief William Laliberty said.
The single-vehicle crash snapped the pole and dropped a power transformer onto the street, Laliberty said. The state Department of Environmental Protection and city’s Wastewater Department were notified after a “vegetable-like oil” that does not contain harmful PCB chemicals leaked from the transformer, he said. The spill was contained and cleared from the scene by the Clean Harbors cleanup company, he said.
The driver was extricated from his vehicle after the downed power lines were safely removed, Laliberty said. The diver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police closed Concord Street to traffic between North Avenue and Crosby Street shortly before 7 a.m. and traffic was rerouted while the accident scene was cleared, police said. Detail officers remained at the scene until shortly before noon. National Grid has been made aware of power outages in the area.
No details about the cause of the crash were available.