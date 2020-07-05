LAWRENCE — A man was thrown from his SUV on Saturday night after he apparently clipped a curb on Route 114 and rolled on the driver's side into a parking lot where Friendly's and Dunkin' Donuts is located, police said.
Witnesses said they saw the driver of the 2008 Nissan Armada with New Hampshire plates speeding and driving recklessly westbound on Winthrop Avenue (Route 114) before the 9:15 p.m. crash, according to a report written by Lawrence police Officer Carl Farrington.
A witness, who was at a nearby gas station, told police he saw the SUV hit the right curbing in the road "as is sped westbound toward Route 495," according to the report.
"He and his passenger then heard the loud ongoing crashing. They responded to assist the victim and called police," according to Farrington's report.
The driver was identified as Alfred Rousseau, who was treated by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital. The extent of his injuries and whether he was charged after the crash was not indicated in the report.
Rousseau's expired driver's license was found in the SUV, according to the report.
The crash occurred after the Nissan slid right and hit curbing between Lee Chen restaurant and Dunkin' Donuts. After striking the curb, the Nissan slid sideways across the entrance and front parking lot for Dunkin' Donuts and Friendly's, according to the report.
The SUV rolled onto the driver's side causing damage to a nearby island and destroying a signs and nearby small Japanese Maple tree and six bushes, police said.
