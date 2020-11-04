NORTH ANDOVER — Three people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital Wednesday after a dump truck hauling gravel flipped onto its side during an accident that shut down a large portion of Route 114 near the Royal Crest apartment complex, police said.
A 31-year-old Methuen man was driving for Skip's Trucking of Dunstable and traveling east on Route 114 at the time of the accident, said North Andover Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.
Two cars, a blue Audi and a gray Honda Accord, were turning onto Route 114 from Route 125, Foulds said.
The collision occurred in the intersection at 11:52 a.m., according to Foulds, who said no citations or criminal charges have been issued.
The truck driver and the driver of the Honda, a 59-year-old Haverhill man, both suffered minor injuries, according to Foulds. He said a 58-year-old North Andover man driving the Audi was also taken to Lawrence General with what police described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Mutual aid ambulance service at the scene was provided by Middleton and Andover, while the State Police sent a truck and accident reconstruction team, according to Foulds. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. Crews from Coady's Towing and Trombly Brothers Towing were also on the scene.
Foulds said that traffic on Route 114 eastbound was being diverted onto Route 125. He said Route 114 westbound remained open, but was reduced to one lane.
Traffic was expected to be moving regularly by late afternoon.
Reporters Terry Date and Genevieve DiNatale contributed to this story.