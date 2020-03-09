Drivers take advantage of low gas prices

Rattled oil markets sent regular gas tumbling to under $2 Monday at a handful of gas stations, including Lawrence's Global gas on Route 114.
By mid-afternoon, Global co-owner Mason Nour was waving a throng of motorists to pumps to keep vehicles from backing too far into the street.
"Look at this, it is unbelievable," he said.
Motorists jockeyed for position in lines stretching in both directions.
At the far end of the station's parking lot, a gas delivery truck was finishing up filling the underground fuel reservoir.
Among customers gassing up at the pumps was Miguel Brito of Lawrence in his Chrysler SUV. His son, Kerlin, called him this afternoon with good news.
"Dad, go fill up," Brito said his son told him, noting Global had dropped its price another dime since only Sunday, from $2.09 to $1.99.
In the next line over, waiting his turn in his white Acura, was Buzz Dunn, an Andover resident for 30 years before moving to Cambridge.
"I think it's great. I'll take it while I can," Dunn said of the prices, then linked the precipitous drop in gas to the great uncertainty in the world.
Mary Maguire, Massachusetts spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said the dramatic drop in gas prices is due to an even more dramatic drop in crude oil prices amid tremendous global uncertainty brought on by tension and fear over the spread of the new coronavirus.
Crude oil has dropped by almost 25 percent a barrel recently, to about $30.
Maguire says motorists would be advised to shop for gas.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 80 cents, from a low of $2.09 to a high of $2.89.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts are down seven cents this week, according to AAA Northeast. That is a significant drop, Maguire said.
AAA Northeast’s March 9 survey of prices in Massachusetts finds self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.36 per gallon. Massachusetts prices are 2 cents below the national average of $2.38.
Nour has the freedom to lower his prices faster than most service stations because of the frequency with which he gets deliveries of gas.
Today's gas prices are typically based on the previous day's closing price of oil.
A station down the street was charging $2.09 a gallon.
Nour and his brother, Osama Nour, have owned the gas station since 2010.
The last time he recalls gas being under $2 was about five years ago.
Nour says he incurred losses in his investments on a day that saw stock market prices tumble — but he is doing well selling gas.
Customers are happy to pay the lower prices. A few told him they hadn't planned on buying gas today but were swayed by the $1.99 pump price.
"They are happy, having fun with it," he said.
Jeanine Rousseau of Methuen was filling up her Toyota Prius, a gas/electric hybrid, with which she gets 50 miles to the gallon.
She's glad the price of oil is dropping but recognizes it is not a good thing that markets are so volatile in the world.
"It's a real mess," she said.