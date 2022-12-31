ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closings of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6.
Alternating closures of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the closures, detours will be as follows:
I-93 Northbound, exit 40A ramp: Drivers on I-93 northbound will be directed to the I-93 northbound ramp (exit 40B). Drivers will detour around the clover leaf and follow detour signs.
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-495 northbound exit 99A. Drivers will continue on I-495 northbound, take the next exit (exit 99A), make a right turn at the end of the ramp and then an immediate left to Route 28 northbound. Take the ramp to I-495 southbound on the left, then the first exit (exit 97B) to I-93 northbound, or follow the detour signs.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closure to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and spread asphalt millings for the base of attenuators by high mast light towers.
This work is part of a $4.96 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the interchange of Interstate 93 and Interstate 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the area.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to visit mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
