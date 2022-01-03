HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound for three days as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110 and 113) from 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6. Work crews will be removing the temporary crossover pavement.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Haverhill Democrats to host statewide candidates event
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Democratic City Committee will host a Meet and Greet specifically for Democratic statewide candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the Commonwealth, Auditor and Treasurer Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 3 p.m. at the Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and light refreshments and beverages will be available. Local members will be electing delegates in February to the 2022 Democratic State Convention to nominate statewide Democratic candidates.
The event is a great opportunity for members of the City Committee, as well as activists throughout the Merrimack Valley, to meet and speak with all Democratic statewide candidates up close and in person. The event is free and open to the public.
Tenney Class of 1959 plans Sept. 14 reunion
METHUEN — The Committee for the Searles-Tenney High Schools Joint Reunion invites members of the Tenney Class of 1959 to attend the 2022 class reunion on Sept. 14, 2022, at Michael’s Function Hall in Haverhill. Anyone interested in representing the class, or anyone who has a list of class members may contact Barbara Simonian (bdelcsim@comcast.net) or Sandra Perrault (sgperrault@comcast.net).