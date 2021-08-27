HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 30, and conclude on Friday, Sept 3.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 107 (old 49) and 108 (old 50) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings beginning Monday evening, Aug. 30, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 1.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 106 (old 48) and 108 (old 50) from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (old 49) and 106 (old 48) from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, to 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
The exit 108 (old 50) on-ramp from Route 97 (Broadway) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings, beginning Monday evening, Aug. 30, through Friday morning, Sept. 3. Traffic detours will be posted.
The exit 107 (old 49) off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings beginning Monday evening, Aug. 30, through Friday morning, Sept. 3. Traffic detours will be posted.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.