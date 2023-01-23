ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will occur during overnight hours Monday, Jan. 23, through Friday morning, Jan. 27. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend guiderail on the edge of the ramps. Detours will be in place.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
This work is part of a $4.9 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the Interchange of Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
