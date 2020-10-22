LAWRENCE — A month after his arrest, a local driving school instructor accused of trafficking methamphetamines remains behind bars at Middleton Jail, officials said.
Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence, was charged Sept. 21 with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams after a lengthy investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.
A judge set bail at $250,000 following his Lawrence District Court arraignment.
After a court date early this week, Larocque is now scheduled for a probable cause hearing in district court Nov. 20.
It's unclear if Larocque, who was described in court papers as a "large scale methamphetamine distributor," will face indictment by the Essex County grand jury.
If Larocque is indicted, his case will move to superior court, where the penalties he faces if convicted could be more severe.
If convicted of the charges, he faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in state prison, according to court papers.
Investigators seized methamphetamines with a $130,000 street value after executing search warrants at Larocque's 69 Colonial Road home and the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., unit 404, according to reports.
At the time of his arrest, detectives said they had made "controlled purchases" of methamphetamines from Larocque's Lawrence home and the school.
While they consider him a major methamphetamine distributor, investigators’ reports do not indicate who he is accused of selling the narcotics to other than the controlled buys which were monitored by police.
In the wake of Larocque's arrest, the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles recently announced they had suspended the driving school's license and started the process of getting refunds for students.
Students enrolled in the driving school attend Andover, North Andover and Haverhill facilities.
According to a registry spokesperson, Michael Larocque “violated the terms and conditions of maintaining a professional driving school license and a professional driving school instructor’s license,” it was determined at a hearing held this week.
As a result, the state agency governing the driving schools owned by Larocque — MV Auto School in Haverhill, North Andover Auto School and satellite locations at North Andover High School and Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover — said they must immediately cease operations, according to registry officials.
