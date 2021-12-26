METHUEN — Residents looking to apply for a marriage license, obtain a birth certificate or receive information about upcoming elections will see a familiar face as the new city clerk at City Hall: Anne Drouin.
A 19-year municipal employee, Drouin was named permanent city clerk after filling in on an acting basis for several months. She takes over the position from former longtime clerk Jack Wilson, who was named Methuen’s new economic and community development director earlier this year.
Councilors unanimously approved Drouin’s appointment at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“She’s a great public servant and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does moving forward,” Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said of Drouin, who served as the assistant city clerk since July 2002, managing a team of four employees.
“I’m glad you’re rewarding loyalty,” Councilor Mike Simard told Mayor Neil Perry after Drouin’s appointment.
In her role as assistant clerk, Drouin was responsible for maintaining all municipal vital records, including birth, marriage and death certificates for the city.
She also filed all ordinances and resolutions received by the City Council.
Much of her position involved election-related duties, such as hiring poll workers, processing nomination papers and registering voters.
Drouin has already started her new role as city clerk.