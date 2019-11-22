Duck Bridge closed two days next week    

LAWRENCE — The Duck Bridge, which carries Union Street over the Merrimack River in Lawrence, will be closed Monday, Nov. 25, and Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6 a.m., to 3:30 p.m. each day.
The road closure is necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively repair damaged steel portal truss members on the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Truss members hold the top of the bridge together. They were damaged in August when a truck hauling a large excavator drove over the bridge. The top of the excavator arm struck the truss members as the driver, oblivious to the damage he was causing, continued across the span.
Part of the bridge has already been repaired.
Massachusetts DOT officials said Friday the repairs are necessary because of the summer incident.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the temporary detour.
This work is part of a $3.79 million District 4 bridge structural repair maintenance contract.