METHUEN –– Five small goats, 11 chickens and six ducks taking refuge at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm need new homes, shelter officials said Wednesday.
Those at Nevins say the farm animals were brought up from central Massachusetts, where the previous owner struggled to care for the animals and sought assistance from the MSPCA.
They ultimately decided to surrender them, said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs.
He explained some of the animals are underweight and have minor health issues, like overgrown hooves or scabby skin, which will be treated before placement in adoptive homes.
The goats range in age from 1 to 4 years old, and are pygmies and Nigerian dwarf crosses. The breeds are known to be popular with adopters because of their small size and gentle, curious personalities.
“These goats will make a wonderful addition to an existing herd, and we expect to place them in pairs with adopters already keeping goats,” Keiley said.
The 11 chickens surrendered in this case joined 55 roosters and hens already sheltered at Nevins Farm. Keiley said the MSPCA team is especially keen to find them new homes, in order to make room for other surrenders that may happen over the winter.
Six ducks, likely Rouen crosses, are approximately 8 months old. They are the healthiest of all the animals and are ready to go to new homes right away, according to Keiley.
The MSPCA has created an all-new online adoption inquiry system to safely manage requests during the pandemic. Anyone interested can contact Nevins Farm by visiting mspca.org/nevinsadoptioninquiry.