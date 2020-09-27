SALEM, N.H. — Opposite street corners in Salem this weekend were a microcosm of the rising tensions across the country as the presidential election looms.
“All lives matter,” shouted a crowd of about two dozen people supporting President Donald Trump in front of the new Trump Superstore at the corner of Main Street and School Street.
Across the way, where a similarly sized group had assembled for a Black Lives Matter protest, Salem resident Andy Bernard, 20, took control of the microphone.
“If you think ‘all lives matter’ then you should be with us,” Bernard said. “All lives don’t matter until Black lives matter.”
Earlier this week, members of the Salem Residents for Change Facebook page began organizing the Black Lives Matter protest after the Trump Superstore opened in the town’s historic center at the old Mike’s Red Barn.
Once local Trump supporters heard about the protest they organized a rally online as well, multiple people at the event said.
Black Lives Matter protesters held signs honoring Breonna Taylor who was shot six times by police in Louisville, Kentucky during a raid on her home in March. Taylor’s death and the subsequent grand jury decision not to charge the two officers who shot her have been rallying points for protesters across the country demanding racial justice.
In Salem, protesters pointed to racism closer to home as one of the main reasons they came out to show their support.
“It’s really sad to see them,” organizer Amy Gomez, of Salem, said pointing to the Trump supporters across the street. “They are my neighbors and they are the people I live with but there is so much hate.”
Gomez said she’s not usually active in politics, but that Trump has become a symbol of racism in the country and that she sees “what’s right from wrong.”
“All lives do matter, just saying ‘Black lives matter’ is racist,” said Logan Stys, 18, also of Salem who was waving a Trump flag.
He said that he sees the number of unarmed Black people killed by police as a “small” fraction of those killed by police.
National data provided by the Washington Post shows about 24% of people killed by police are Black, however, Black people make up 12% of the U.S. population.
Those supporting President Donald Trump broadcast a mix of country music and recordings of the president’s speeches from a car speaker system.
Black Lives Matter protesters played music from a Black Lives Matter playlist on a speaker directed to the counter protesters, one of the organizers Justin LeBlanc explained.
From mid-morning into the early afternoon, protesters waved signs and flags.
Passing cars honked.
Drivers shouted.
Some raised fists in solidarity – along with middle fingers of opposition.
One protester walked into the street earlier in the day without waiting for the “walk” signal, causing a small fender bender, said Sgt. Michael McCarthy, who was on duty at the scene.
McCarthy and four other officers were at the intersection together in another parking lot watching the protests.
“There’s been no issues from both sides,” McCarthy said. “It’s gotten a little loud on both sides. We ask that they keep (chats) PG. It’s people expressing their First Amendment rights.”
The crowd for Trump held campaign-related signs and flags. Black Lives Matter protesters had made their own.
“Salem is incredibly racist and hateful and we need to change,” said Claudia Durifa, 57, who lives in town.
She was excited to see more young people on her side of the intersection standing with Black Lives Matter than with the Trump supporters.
“It’s sad for the people who join Black Lives Matter, they don’t appear to understand what’s really happening,” said Jeannie Votelho, of Salem, who supports Trump. She likes his message of “law and order” and his reopening of the economy, she said.
The protest ended peacefully around 2 p.m. after about four hours of volleying chants.