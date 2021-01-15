LAWRENCE — Two men accused of robbing a multi-service store on Lawrence Street last fall are both in custody, police announced Friday.
The store at 349 Lawrence St. was robbed on Oct. 13 at 9:46 a.m. A single shot was fired, wounding a clerk, police said. The clerk's injury was not life-threatening, according to police.
Police said two suspects are now under arrest.
Maximo Valentin, 37, of Fall River, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and armed robbery.
Kevin Barrera, 27, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and armed robbery, police said.
A lengthy investigation into the armed robbery was conducted by Lawrence police detectives, who were assisted by the Fall River Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
Valentin was arrested shortly after the armed robbery. Barrera turned himself into Lawrence police this week, police said.