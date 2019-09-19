METHUEN — A fire at 12 Carlton St. displaced two families Thursday night, according to Deputy Chief David Toto.
Two people were transported to a hospital for evaluation, Toto said. He did not think their injuries were serious.
Toto was not sure how many residents of the duplex were displaced. The American Red Cross was at the scene assisting them.
Although the residents were left temporarily homeless, Toto said the house, located near the Lawrence city line, appears to be repairable.
The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m., Toto said. Engines 1 from the central station, 5 from the East End and 3 from the West End stations were dispatched.
Ladder 1, a rescue vehicle and two ambulances were also sent. Toto said firefighters had the blaze under control within about 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said. The house is within a couple of blocks of Broadway.