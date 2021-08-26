HAVERHILL — The Duston Garrison House at 665 Hilldale Ave. will hold its first Colonial era muster featuring Benjamin Church's Company (1685) and The Acton Minutemen (1775) on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The event will include Colonial crafts and townsfolk, guided tours of the 1697 garrison house and demonstrations of how soldiers camped during the King Williams War and the American Revolution.
Andona calendar artwork contest
All Andover artists under 18 years old are eligible to submit a piece of artwork to be featured in the 2022 Andona calendar.
Twenty-four winners will be selected by an anonymous committee. A thumbnail version of runners-up will be published in the group section of the 2022 Andona calendar. Artwork will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.
Drop off completed artwork in the bin located at the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room or mail completed artwork to Andona, PO Box 256, Andover, MA 01810. All entries must be accompanied by the submission form located at Andona.org. Winners will be selected the week of September 13, 2021.
Calendars will be available for purchase at Andona’s Clown Town at the Park on Bartlet and Chestnut Streets on Oct. 8 and 9. Andona’s first fall Clown Town will be filled with all the typical games and rides, plus some new fall treats.
Please visit andona.org/artwork-contest for full contest rules and to print a copy of the children’s artwork submission form.
WHO MAY PARTICIPATE?
Children that reside in Andover and are up to age 18 years are invited to participate. The purpose of the artwork event is to provide children the opportunity to express their thoughts, memories and experiences with Andona or Andona’s Clown Town.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Colorful, original hand drawn artwork (no photographs or digital artwork, please) fulfilling one of the following themes:
What is your favorite game, ride or memory from Andona’s Clown Town?
How has Andona supported you, your club, team or organization?
ENTRY SUBMISSION INFORMATION
Drop off completed artwork in the bin located at the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room along with this completed entry form, or mail completed artwork with this completed entry form to Andona, PO Box 256, Andover, MA 01810
Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021.
"Tha Valley" Cultural Fair set for Aug. 28.
HAVERHILL — "Tha Valley" Cultural Fair is Aug. 28. Online performances are from 10 a.m. to noon followed by food, music, and live performances in the courtyard at 44 Merrimack St. from noon to 1 p.m., then an interactive presentation at 1 p.m. at the HCMedia studio at Harbor Place.