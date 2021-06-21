HAVERHILL — All that was left of a one-room schoolhouse where children learned reading, writing and arithmetic during the late 18th and 19th centuries were remnants of its foundation, located on the Tattersall Farm's John's Woods property.
To shed some light on the North Broadway School and its location, one ambitious Boy Scout decided to illuminate this piece of Haverhill's history as his Eagle Scout project.
Thomas Kinnal, 18, who just graduated from Haverhill High School, was aware of other projects his scouting troop took part in at Tattersall Farm.
"They put me in touch with one of the farm's board members, who told me there was a foundation that needed to be cleared and marked," he said. "I thought it would make for a good Eagle Scout project as the foundation had been hidden from the community due to nature."
Thomas wrote up a plan that he submitted to the Eagle Scout board and recruited members of his Troop 5 out of the West Congregational Church along with friends and family members.
Under his supervision, they cleared the land to reveal the foundation, and installed appropriate historical markers and an informational kiosk noting facts about the school.
Thomas learned that before Christopher and Annie Tattersall purchased the property in 1898, a portion of the land was the site of the North Broadway School, one of three rural schools built by the West Parish Church in 1791.
He said the Tattersalls bought the property from the Chase family, who had lived close to the school across from the parking lot that is there now.
The schoolhouse was located on a piece of the Tattersall Farm property named John's Woods after the Tattersall's eldest son, who enjoyed maintaining this section of the farm, Kinnal said.
The building no longer remains, but since the land has been cleared, you can now more easily see its foundation east of the parking lot, he said.
To help in his research, Kinnal reached out to local historian Jack Lynch, who provided him with copies of city directories from the late 1800s and some old maps.
"I started at the library and was told to contact Mr. Lynch, who was of immense help to me," Kinnal said. "I don't think I could have done the same quality of work on this project without his help."
According to the 1892 directory, the city's rural areas were populated with "Union Schools," which were small, one-room school houses located in Ayers and Rocks villages, the Mill Vale area, Monument Street; North Avenue; North Main Street; Broadway, North Broadway, Gile Street and Sanders Hill.
Kinnal said there are no records after 1901 and believes the North Broadway School was probably of similar design to the Broadway School, which he found a photograph of in the public library's Special Collection's Department.
"I hope members of the community will visit the site to learn about the school," Kinnal said. "I've seen people walk the trails and I think it's a neat little thing for them to stop and look at."
Thomas Kinnal's parents, Deb and Thomas Kinnal, are well known throughout the area for their business, East Coast General Contracting. The Kinnal family are members of West Congregational Church — formerly West Parish Church.