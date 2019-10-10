Eagle-Tribune honored for gas disaster, sex assault coverage

Reporting on the September 2018 gas disaster and accusations of sexual assault involving students at North Andover High School led to awards for the staff of The Eagle-Tribune at the New England Newspaper and Press Association’s annual conference Thursday.
The newspaper won a Publick Occurrences award for its coverage of the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster and its longterm impact on three Merrimack Valley communities.
In addition, Eagle-Tribune reporter Breanna Edelstein won a Publick Occurrences award for her coverage of sexual assault cases in North Andover, and specifically the agreements students were made to sign promising to avoid contact with their accused attackers.
The Publick Occurrences awards are named for the first newspaper published in America, in Boston in 1690, which was suppressed by the royal governor four days after it appeared. The awards are given regardless of the size of a publication’s staff or circulation.
In addition, The Eagle-Tribune received a Distinguished Newspaper award for its Sunday edition. It was judged against other Sunday newspapers with circulations up to 20,000.
Other newspapers in the North of Boston Media Group were also honored. The Daily News of Newburyport was named Newspaper of the Year in its circulation category. The Gloucester Daily Times also received a Distinguished Newspaper award in its division.
The prizes were given during an awards luncheon at the AC Marriott Hotel in Worcester.