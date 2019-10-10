Eagle-Tribune honored for gas disaster, sex assault coverage

Courtesy photo Members of the news staff of the North of Boston Media Group were honored during the New England Newspaper and Press Association's annual awards ceremony, held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the AC Marriott hotel in Worcester, Massachusetts. Those attending the ceremony were, from left, Doug Ireland, night editor, Daily News of Newburyport; Richard Lodge, managing editor, Daily News of Newburyport; Andrea Holbrook, managing editor, Gloucester Daily Times; David Joyner, executive editor, North of Boston Media Group; Tracey Rauh, managing editor, The Eagle-Tribune; Dan Ryan, director of design, North of Boston Media Group; David Olson, editor, The Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times; and Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features and magazines, North of Boston Media Group.