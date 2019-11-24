LAWRENCE — The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund is again working to make Christmas brighter for the Merrimack Valley's less fortunate citizens.
The Santa Fund has a long history. Since starting in the 1920s, it has given millions of dollars to buy Christmas presents and provide other assistance to those facing hard times.
Beneficiaries include the unemployed, people who’ve suffered serious illnesses and are left with crushing medical bills, and families who have lost their homes. They are our neighbors, coworkers and friends.
Among those helped last year were residents of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover struggling in the aftermath of the gas disaster.
The Santa Fund last year raised just under $85,000. This year's goal is much loftier: We hope to collect $125,000.
Individual donations may range from $5 to a contribution in the four figures. Donors often give in memory of deceased parents and other loved ones.
Some give anonymously. Other gifts come with holiday messages. No contribution is too small.
Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund donations are turned over to the Salvation Army, which helps about 2,000 families in a given year, providing gifts for 8,000 children and food vouchers for each family.
Requests for assistance from the Santa Fund should be directed to The Salvation Army, 250 Haverhill St., 978-682-8038.
HOW TO DONATE
For more than 90 years, The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund has assisted the needy in Merrimack Valley through generous contributions from local businesses, organizations and individuals. This year's goal is $125,000. Here's how to give:
* Visit our website, www.eagletribune.com, and click on Support Our Santa Fund.
* Mail donations to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA, 01845.
* Drop off donations at The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover.
The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Donations are tax-deductible.