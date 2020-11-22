LAWRENCE — The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund is again working to make Christmas brighter for the Merrimack Valley’s less fortunate.
The newspaper is accepting donations to help families celebrate the holiday season with toys and food. Starting this year, the Merrimack Valley YMCA will help to administer the fund and ensure the money raised goes to support those in need.
The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund has a long history. Since beginning in 1924, it has been a conduit for millions of dollars used to buy Christmas presents and provide other assistance.
Beneficiaries have included the unemployed, people who’ve suffered serious illnesses and families who have lost their homes. They are our neighbors, coworkers and friends.
Among those helped in recent years were residents of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover struggling in the aftermath of the gas disaster. This year’s families doubtlessly will include those affected by the pandemic and its economic aftermath.
The Santa Fund last year raised more than $75,000. This year’s goal is loftier: We hope to collect $125,000.
No contribution is too small. Donors often give in memory of late loved ones, or send holiday greetings. Others give anonymously.
Tax-deductible contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund will be shared with the Merrimack Valley YMCA, which supports local families during the holidays with its food pantry and annual toy drive, among other programs.
Send donations to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, Massachusetts, 01845; or through our secure website at eagletribune.com/santafund