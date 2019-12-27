The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
From Physical Sciences Inc. $1,000
In memory of our loved ones, from anonymous $200
In honor of our Lord and God, Jesus Christ, from John and Rita Fragala $25
Merry Christmas and happy new year, from Rosemary Honley $20
From Parkside Apartments $500
In loving memory of George and Marguerite Schruender Sr., George H. Schruender Jr., and George H. "Chip" Schruender III $100
In loving memory of the Bolis and Molloy families $100
Cheerfully given by the March Grammar School teachers, staff and administration $250
In memory of my beloved husband, Gene. Love, Jo $10
In memory of my “brothers,” Dudley and Wally, from the Four Legged Mayor of Bradford $50
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Hurley, Hall, Reusch and Dechemin families. And in memory of two wonderful teachers, Miss Alice Burnham and Miss Marie Izzi, from Ann Marie Reusch $50
Merry Christmas from Tom DeFusco $50
Merry Christmas, M. and D., with lots of love, J. $200
In loving memory of Lucky, Maggie, Misty, Moonlight, Munchkin, Molly, Alfie, Pepsi, O.J., Rerun, Sophie, Freeway and Star — beloved pets who are always missed — from, Nan S. Roberts $25
In loving memory of John H. Banks III and Bobby Pappalardo, two good friends who are forever missed, from Nan S. Roberts $25
In loving memory of Alvin A. and Mary T. Roberts, my beloved parents. I miss you both everyday. You always made Christmas so special, from your daughter, Nan $30
In loving memory of Joseph, Connie and Bobby Pappalardo, I would like to wish all of my family and friends a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. David Pappalardo $50
Merry Christmas, in memory of Bernard F. "Bernie" Quinney $100
Merry Christmas $200
In memory of Tina Hubbard and Mary Bova, two moms who are missed every day, by Don and Diana $100
Best wishes for a healthy and happy Christmas and new year’s, anonymous $100
In memory of Katie Gilrain $50
In loving memory of our "Pops" Willis. Joy to the world. Linda, David and Martin Stone $50
Best wishes for a merry Christmas and a very happy, healthy new year to S., L. and N., from F.B.J. $100
In memory of Chanele Viola Pellerin, sadly missed by daughter Debbie $25
Today’s total: $3,410
Grand total: $75,116