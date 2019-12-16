The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my wife, Vanessa, from husband Jim and sons Aaron and Andrew. We miss you every day $18
Merry Christmas, from Paul Routhier and family $25
From the Lawrence Teachers Union $150
Happy holidays to all, from Hicks Builders $200
In memory of Dorothea Lavalle, from Michael $25
In memory of Anne Davis and Altane Kanellos, with love, Paul, Maria, Dave, Rachel, Jack, Matthew, Emmett, Josie, Nick, Meg, Cam, Chris and Brittany Slipp $50
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Abate, Sullivan and Miele families $125
Happy holiday, from Donna Scarpa $30
Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy new year to all. Peace on Earth, from Owen and Stella Justin $25
In memory of my beloved son, Frank D. Salmon. Always in my thoughts, forever in my heart. His Mom $25
Blessings of the "Prince of Peace" to all, from Arthur and Marguerite Brien $25
From Charles and Susan Souza $250
Today’s total: $948
Grand total: $39,168