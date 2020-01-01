The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Happy holidays, from the employees of North of Boston Media Group $2,060
Store collections and Santa Fund canisters $651.07
In loving memory of my beloved husband, Michael; parents Ignazio and Rosina; in-laws Albert and Vellie; son-in-law Mark; sister Frances; brothers and sister-in-laws Tony and Mary, Buster and Angie, Jo Ventura, Grace Vasta and Edward Morris, from Connie $75
In memory of our relatives in heaven, from Linda, Frank and John $100
A. Finocchiaro $351
Joyce A. Flanagan $50
Patricia and John Ingram $100
In memory of Baron $350
Robert and Anita Price $25
Anonymous $50
In memory of loved ones, from Janette Easton $10
Merry Christmas $50
In loving memory of our newest angel, Betty Privitera, who on Sept. 5, 2019 reunited with her husband, Sully, and daughter-in-law Lee Privitera. Her life was one of caring, kindness, selflessness and generosity, especially to those in need. We miss you, Ma $100
In loving memory of the best uncle, Jeffry Brown, and all of the departed members of the LaCroix, Ferlito and Brown families. Wishing all a happy, healthy and peaceful 2020. Love, Kaitlyn, Chris and Erika Brown $50
In memory of Frances, Elizabeth and William Sullivan, from the Sullivan family of North Andover and friends $250
Anonymous $25
Today’s total: $4,297
Grand total: $78914