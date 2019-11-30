The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of James and Lillian Demand, John and Catherine Madigan, Francis (Slip) and Elaine Madigan, William Madigan, Carl and Doris Dwinnells, and Earl and Arline Howker. Loved and missed by Kathy Cravino $20
Lovingly in memory of my husband, Russ Sandner, my mother and father, Elsie and Leo Cipolla, and sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Herb Joerg. Love, Carolyn $25
Healthy and happy holidays, from Bagnell Family Dentistry $100
In loving memory of "DoDo" Boutin, our brightest angel in the sky. Love, Leo and children $100
In memory of our parents, Harold and Alice Parshley and Marge and Jim Crane $20
In memory of the “343” F.D.N.Y., from Jim and Gail Crane $20
In memory of the Park and Roy family. Merry Christmas! Karen and Don Roy $100
In loving memory of Krista Raymond, Baby Elle. With love, Shiela and George, family and friends $500
In loving memory of our parents, Ruth and Mac Margaret and Howard. Merry Christmas, Judy and Al $100
Anonymous $100
Today’s total: $1,065
Grand total: $9,090.10