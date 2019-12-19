The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Coleman and Eileen B. Mulcahy, from Gary, Nancy and Sarah $100
In memory of Dennis Collins and Linda Randall $50
Happy holidays $250
In loving memory of my first childhood friend, Janice (Summers) Lynch. Love, Donna $10
In loving memory of our precious godchild Sarah Thibodeau, our brother Frank Bodenrader Jr., our sister-in-law Judy DiStefano, and our parents, Frank and Mary DiStefano and Charles Wilson Sr. and Eleanor (Wilson) Lee. Love, Tom and Donna DiStefano $25
In loving memory of Tom, Claire and Alan Hoyt, you are forever in our hearts, from Donna and Dave $50
Merry Christmas, from Elaine Ellis $100
In loving memory of John and Ginny and Ted and Esther, from Phil and Judy Rohn $50
Anonomyous $200
From Kody and Company Inc. $500
In loving memory of Joey Pauta and Debbie Pauta Suliveras, sadly missed by mom Sandy and dad Joe, William, Billy and Tricia Suliveras and family $100
In loving memory of my husband, George W. Arvanitis, my parents, Gordon and Marian Taylor, my grandson Nicholas Arvanitis and my best friend, Maureen Imlelkowski, from Linda Arvanitis $100
Happy holiday, from Bath Fitter $50
In memory of all Methuen school retirees who have passed, from the Methuen Public School Retirees Association $100
In memory of Barry Jackson $50
Hoping to make someone's holiday a little bit happier. In loving memory of the MacKillops and the Crabtrees, who are missed always. Love you, Steve and Jeannie $250
In memory of the best mom, Alphonsine Groleau, from your daughter Arline Soucy. In memory of my son Francis "Bucky" Soucy, and my father, Phillip Groleau $100
In memory of my wonderful husband, Francis "Sibby" Soucy $100
I'm "living the dream" thanks to the Lo Piano, Giarrusso and Torto families. Love, Neil Giarrusso $50
Merry Christmas to all and the best new year in 2020. From the Jordan-Gilbert families $50
From Mr. and Mrs. William Diodati $50
In remembrance of Mary and Hank Woelfel. May the spirit of the Christmas holidays bring peace, hope and love to you and your family. Love, T. T. R. and C. $100
Merry Christmas, from the tenants and staff at Arlington Park $400
In loving memory of my parents, Anthony and Lucille Bonanno. Merry Christmas to all. Love, Anne Marie $50
From A. C. McCarthy $1,000
Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2020 $100
Merry Christmas from “Grandma's 8QTPIZ” $25
In loving memory of Charles L. and Evelyn G. Sullivan, from Kristen, Katie, Allison, Douglas, Kara, Aiden, Hailee and Abby Mae $50
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Rev. James T. O'Reilly OSA Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians, Lawrence, from the officers and members $100
Today’s total: $4,160
Grand total: $46,713.89