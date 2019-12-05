The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Joseph and Theresa Pellerin and Thelma and Ricky Giarrusso, from Kenneth and Donna Pellerin $100
Anonymous $150
From Janet C. Begin $50
In memory of Alice O'Reilly and Polly Dowe, from your Canasta group, old and new members. We miss you. Elaine Donovan, Betty Keefe, Elaine Foote, Rosemary Hughes and Margaret Scanlon $50
Merry Christmas to all, from Bob and Mary Cody $125
Raytheon $500
In loving memory of Antoinette M. Perrone, from sons Rod and David, family and friends $50
God bless, I hope you have a great Christmas, from Rose Brady $25
In loving memory of my loved ones, from Dorothy $25
In loving memory of our parents, our grandparents and my great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Muskewicz, Mr. and Mrs. John Foisy, Mrs. Carolyn Agostino, from Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Foisy, Ryan, Keith, Kerri and Charlotte Foisy $75
From Richard Martel $5
Merry Christmas $25
Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Tom Donahue, the deceased members of the Donahue, Puglise and Musial families, from Ginny, our children and grandchildren $50
In memory of Alex, Earl and Phyllis, love Billy and Susan $100
Merry Christmas, from the Hearst family $200
In memory of my grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Saindon and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gosselin, and my dad, Gerard Gosselin $50
Today’s total: $1,580
Grand total: $19,302