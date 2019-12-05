The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of Joseph and Theresa Pellerin and Thelma and Ricky Giarrusso, from Kenneth and Donna Pellerin $100

Anonymous $150

From Janet C. Begin $50

In memory of Alice O'Reilly and Polly Dowe, from your Canasta group, old and new members. We miss you. Elaine Donovan, Betty Keefe, Elaine Foote, Rosemary Hughes and Margaret Scanlon $50

Merry Christmas to all, from Bob and Mary Cody $125

Raytheon $500

In loving memory of Antoinette M. Perrone, from sons Rod and David, family and friends $50

God bless, I hope you have a great Christmas, from Rose Brady $25

In loving memory of my loved ones, from Dorothy $25

In loving memory of our parents, our grandparents and my great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Muskewicz, Mr. and Mrs. John Foisy, Mrs. Carolyn Agostino, from Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Foisy, Ryan, Keith, Kerri and Charlotte Foisy $75

From Richard Martel $5

Merry Christmas $25

Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Tom Donahue, the deceased members of the Donahue, Puglise and Musial families, from Ginny, our children and grandchildren $50

In memory of Alex, Earl and Phyllis, love Billy and Susan $100

Merry Christmas, from the Hearst family $200

In memory of my grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Saindon and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gosselin, and my dad, Gerard Gosselin $50

Today’s total: $1,580

Grand total: $19,302

