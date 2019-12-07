The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my husband, Dick Kamal and friend Jim Gulla, forever in my heart, Dottie $20
Thinking of Franny, Suz, Helen and Lynnie $200
In memory of all my deceased relatives. Merry Christmas, from the Birdsalls $50
From Debra and Raymond O'Brien $300
From Jeff and Kathie Rickers $50
In loving memory of my husband and hero for 43 years, Raymond A. Philbrick Jr., from Gloria Philbrick $50
In memory of my beloved husband, Ned, and my dear parents, George and Betty. Love, Freda $50
In loving memory of Calvin and Warren (Buster) Deyermond, Dale, Fred and Brittany Childs, Harold (Billy) Dushame and Al and Peg Mortenson. Love, Mike, Beth, Meghan, Billy, Michael, Amie, Nolan, Henry, Calvin, Matthew, Michelle, Hayleigh and Aubrey Davis $50
In loving memory of Frank and Elizabeth Dushame, John, Mary and Anne Davis, Martha Murnane, Sally Mortenson, Jay Dushame, Frank and Mavis Dushame Love, Mike, Beth, Meghan, Billy, Michael, Amie, Nolan, Henry, Calvin, Matthew, Michelle, Hayleigh, and Aubrey Davis $50
Merry Christmas and happy holidays $100
In memory of all our loved ones, from the Portors $100
In memory of loved ones, from Priscilla and Arthur Awley $50
From Party Connection $100
In memory of the Pappalardo and Bencivenga relatives who have passed through the years. May they all rest in peace in the house of the Lord. Happy holidays to everyone, from Al and Josie Bencivenga $20
In loving memory of Frank and Dorothy Dolan, Frank and Eilleen O'Leary, and Oliver and Dorothy Schrumpf. Merry Christmas to all, from Colleen and Vinnie Dolan $50
In memory of daughter, Debra Champagne, from Judith Champagne $25
Pray the rosary for world peace $25
From Mammy's grandkids $50
Anonymous $50
Today’s total: $1,390
Grand total: $23,066