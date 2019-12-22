The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Jason Pelletier, from Dad, Mom, Stephen and Andy $10
In memory of our dear girl, Michele. This year you are celebrating with the true gift of Christmas. You truly knew how to give joy. We love and miss you so much, Mom and Dad Perkins $30
In loving memory of our parents, Stephen and Grace Ciofolo and Alphonse Camasso, from Billy, Camille and Julia $25
In the spirit of the season $50
Merry Christmas and happy new year, B.M.R. and J.A.R, from F.A.R. Love you both very much $200
Remembering our four Basenjis with love and Baroos: Bruce, Brandy, Simba and Reeses, from Kathy and Bob $50
In loving memory of my mom and dad, Lydia and Carl House. Thanks for all those magical Christmases, from Kathy $50
In memory of "Grammy, Nanny, Papa and Auntie Alice too, and Donna Re and Jayne and Chris.” All of us miss you, from anonymous $1,000
In memory of Errico and family, from his grandchildren $20
Merry Christmas, in memory of my grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph C. Kuehn and Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Goller, from Jeffrey Kuehn $50
To help spread joy on Christmas morning, from Matt and Chris D'Agostino $40
In loving memory of Brad, Linda, Matthew, Ramona, Samuel and Margaret, rest in peace, from Pat Hutchinson $100
In memory of Linda Duhamel, greatly missed by Paul, Matthew, Jamie, Culin and family $250
In memory of Helen Teuber, from Francis Keogh $50
In memory of Estella Fish, from Francis Keogh $50
In memory of Mavis Avery, from Francis Keogh $50
In memory of Eleanor and John Murphy, from Francis Keogh $100
In memory of Edna Winn, from Francis Keogh $100
In memory of Dennis Blanchette, from Francis Keogh $100
In memory of Dorothy and Thomas Keogh, from Francis Keogh $200
In memory of Irene and Nelson Keough, form Charles Keough $100
Merry Christmas, from the Cotes of Salem $200
Merry Christmas and happy new year, from Tom and Linda Casale $50
In loving memory of my husband, Nicholas Sarto, from wife Louise $25
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Hayes, from Thomas and Karen Hayes $100\
Thomas and Lucille Ferentino $50
Today’s total: $3,050
Grand total: $57,325.89