The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund is back for another season of giving, with the goal of helping local families have a happier holiday season.
Since 1924, The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund has raised money for the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
This year, the newspaper has partnered with the Merrimack Valley YMCA, where volunteers will administer the program and distribute donations to local organizations.
The donations will be used to provide meals and gifts to nearby families.
Last year, $86,000 was raised.
The Santa Fund looks to boost last year’s total and raise $100,000 this year.
Through your generosity, we can make this the most successful year yet.
Donations can be mailed to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, Massachusetts, 01845 or dropped off at the office at the same location.
Donations can also be made online at eagletribune.com/santafund.
Questions can be directed to santafund@eagletribune.com or 978-725-5110.
