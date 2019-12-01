The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Merry Christmas and happy healthy new year to all, from Bob and Joyce $25
In memory of Mary Elizabeth Bostwick, by husband Frank $25
In memory of Sheila M. Landers, from Vincent Landers $100
May all families enjoy the Christmas spirit together, from Dom and Grace LaRosa $25
In memory of Judy, a great neighbor, from Deborah Washington $50
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all, from Mike and Alex Coakley $250
In loving memory of my dear beloved husband. Somewhere in time we will dance again, Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In memory of Albert and David Burokas. Missing you both $20
Anonymous $20
Merry Christmas, from the Bolduc family $25
In loving memory of William C. Santos, Theresa Naffah. Love, Dee $20
A healthy, peaceful new year to all, from Carol Scholz St. Louis $50
First Christmas for Carson Dempsey, from Great-Narna Diane $25
Merry Christmas to all. Oliver $250
In memory of Robert Gosselin, from George Wermers $50
In memory of my sisters Lil and Eva and brothers Ray, Andy and Leonard Houle $20
ENH from Methuen $200
Today’s total: $1,180
Grand total: $10,270.10