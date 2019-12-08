The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my wife, Sherry Ellen, and my brother-in-law Calvin West, from David Johnson $100
Merry Christmas, from Linda F. Aumais $100
Remembering Jack, Declan, Elena and Granddad with love, Doris Fox $25
From Ms. Janice Griffith $100
Merry Christmas to all, the Poirier family $750
Happy holidays to all, from Bill and Nancy Gabriel $25
In loving memory of my beloved husband Tony Cataldi, from Ann $20
In memory of my brother Eric, and all those who fight the disease of addiction everyday, from Judi Brindle $50
In memory of Pat, Cindy, Wendy and Jeff. Miss you everyday. Love, Erma and Mom $100
Merry Christmas, always in our thoughts. In loving memory of my parents, Steve and Mary Woidyla, and my brother, Steven Woidyla. Love, Doug and Maureen Gove and family $50
Anonymous $25
In memory of Albert Speechley, Rita and Sam Traina, Fernand Morin and Mary Speechley, from Jacqueline Speechley $25
In loving memory of Milly and Wally Strauten, from Jean Driscoll $100
In memory of our sister Debbie, mother, Doris, and father, Albin, from Christine Thornbury $25
In loving memory of Ma and Dad, Coco, aunt Sarah, Frank, Farrell, Cathy, Marcie, Jerry, Charlie, Dave, Baby Eric, Irene, Murphy, Fred and Sammy. We miss you, from Alice Landry $25
Today’s total: $1520
Grand total: $24,586