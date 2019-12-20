Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund: 'Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence'

RYAN HUTTON/ Staff photo Eagle-Tribune Publisher Karen Andreas, center, accepts a $2,340 donation for The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund from Watts Water Technologies employees. Presenting the check are Andy Ravens, left, director of corporate communications, and Jenn Congdon, chief human resources officer.

 Ryan Hutton

The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of Roy and Ann. Thank you, Mom and Dad, from Carol Seubert $40

Canobie Lake Park $1,000

For our Nana-Bana and our Nonna. We miss you and love you, Anthony and Sofia $20

Merry Christmas to those less fortunate, from a friend honoring the late Dr. Joseph Sabbagh and his loving daughter, Cynthia Sabbagh. They were both very caring, kind and benevolent people $100

Remembering our great-grandparents, Alfons and Teresa Pilat, our Aunt Patricia Ferris, our cousin Sandra Hardgrove and her husband, Bill. From Emily, Becca and Sam Wall; Matthew and Nicholas Ferrara; Maddoc, Lilly and Lexi Pilat $52

For all those we have lost in the DeSisto and Mack Families, from Maureen DeSisto $20

In memory of loved ones, from Fred and Muriel Kuehn $25

Merry Christmas and happy new year to all our family and friends, from Tony and Eileen Forte $25

Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence $100

In loving memory of Dorothy M. Kissel, from Vinny, Michael, Marie, Mark, Kim, Heather, Jay and Lily $250

Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year, from Vinnie and Arthur $25

In memory of loved ones, from Peter Markey $50

In loving memory of Charles and Helen Dobeck, from Justine $25

Happy birthday, Jesus, from the Honors $100

In memory of my friend, Officer John F. Lundy Jr. $25

In memory of Eddie Burke $25

In memory of my parents, Jim and Annie Fennessy, and my dear sister Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. Love, Barbara $100

In memory of Peter and Mary Lesiczka. Love always, Dave Sr., Jonie, Dave Jr., Paige, Christine and Andrew $25

From Watts Water Technologies employees, $2,340

In memory of my husband, Warren, from his wife, Maureen, and family $50

In memory of Mollie, Cal, Helen and Romie, from Edward Snell $25

From Matthias Haas $50

In memory of our friends George Hajjar, Terry McGuire and Bob Finn. Love, Louie and Carol $25

In loving memory of John, Bridie and Carol Simmonds. Always missed, from Victoria Simmonds-Bonito $25

Merry Christmas, from Ann Perotta $25

In loving memory of Mom and Dad Legare, Mom and Dad Paul, brother John and brother-in-law George. Merry Christmas to all, from Charlie and Dee Paul $100

Thank you, David, for all you do for us, Mama and Dad $25

In memory of Alan Rogers $25

In memory of the Fitzpatrick and Menghini families, from Walter, Jim, Rhonda, Ryan, Mark, Heather, Emma and Finnegan $100

Telly and Dena Papanikolaou $50

Merry Christmas to everyone and all of God's creatures, from the Davis family $100

Blessings for Christmas and the new year. God Bless you all, from Barbara Naroian $50

Anonymous $500

Happy holidays, from Kenny and Lorraine $25

Wishing joy and happiness this holiday season, from Bill and Judy Reghitto $50

In loving memory of Elizabeth Arsenault and Mary Valliere, from Mr. and Mr. Raymond R. Valliere $25

In loving memory of the Leyland and Machado family. You are forever in my heart and dearly missed. From Mary (Leyland) Machado $25

In memory of the Gagliardi family, from John and Jeanine Gagliardi $25

In memory of Frederick Jean, Pauline and Russell Palmer, Alan Jean and James Gaudette. Merry Christmas, from Marcia Kneeland $50

In memory of all those whom have gone before. AFC $100

Today’s total: $5,797

Grand total: $52,510.89

