Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund: 'Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence'

The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Roy and Ann. Thank you, Mom and Dad, from Carol Seubert $40
Canobie Lake Park $1,000
For our Nana-Bana and our Nonna. We miss you and love you, Anthony and Sofia $20
Merry Christmas to those less fortunate, from a friend honoring the late Dr. Joseph Sabbagh and his loving daughter, Cynthia Sabbagh. They were both very caring, kind and benevolent people $100
Remembering our great-grandparents, Alfons and Teresa Pilat, our Aunt Patricia Ferris, our cousin Sandra Hardgrove and her husband, Bill. From Emily, Becca and Sam Wall; Matthew and Nicholas Ferrara; Maddoc, Lilly and Lexi Pilat $52
For all those we have lost in the DeSisto and Mack Families, from Maureen DeSisto $20
In memory of loved ones, from Fred and Muriel Kuehn $25
Merry Christmas and happy new year to all our family and friends, from Tony and Eileen Forte $25
Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence $100
In loving memory of Dorothy M. Kissel, from Vinny, Michael, Marie, Mark, Kim, Heather, Jay and Lily $250
Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year, from Vinnie and Arthur $25
In memory of loved ones, from Peter Markey $50
In loving memory of Charles and Helen Dobeck, from Justine $25
Happy birthday, Jesus, from the Honors $100
In memory of my friend, Officer John F. Lundy Jr. $25
In memory of Eddie Burke $25
In memory of my parents, Jim and Annie Fennessy, and my dear sister Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. Love, Barbara $100
In memory of Peter and Mary Lesiczka. Love always, Dave Sr., Jonie, Dave Jr., Paige, Christine and Andrew $25
From Watts Water Technologies employees, $2,340
In memory of my husband, Warren, from his wife, Maureen, and family $50
In memory of Mollie, Cal, Helen and Romie, from Edward Snell $25
From Matthias Haas $50
In memory of our friends George Hajjar, Terry McGuire and Bob Finn. Love, Louie and Carol $25
In loving memory of John, Bridie and Carol Simmonds. Always missed, from Victoria Simmonds-Bonito $25
Merry Christmas, from Ann Perotta $25
In loving memory of Mom and Dad Legare, Mom and Dad Paul, brother John and brother-in-law George. Merry Christmas to all, from Charlie and Dee Paul $100
Thank you, David, for all you do for us, Mama and Dad $25
In memory of Alan Rogers $25
In memory of the Fitzpatrick and Menghini families, from Walter, Jim, Rhonda, Ryan, Mark, Heather, Emma and Finnegan $100
Telly and Dena Papanikolaou $50
Merry Christmas to everyone and all of God's creatures, from the Davis family $100
Blessings for Christmas and the new year. God Bless you all, from Barbara Naroian $50
Anonymous $500
Happy holidays, from Kenny and Lorraine $25
Wishing joy and happiness this holiday season, from Bill and Judy Reghitto $50
In loving memory of Elizabeth Arsenault and Mary Valliere, from Mr. and Mr. Raymond R. Valliere $25
In loving memory of the Leyland and Machado family. You are forever in my heart and dearly missed. From Mary (Leyland) Machado $25
In memory of the Gagliardi family, from John and Jeanine Gagliardi $25
In memory of Frederick Jean, Pauline and Russell Palmer, Alan Jean and James Gaudette. Merry Christmas, from Marcia Kneeland $50
In memory of all those whom have gone before. AFC $100
Today’s total: $5,797
Grand total: $52,510.89