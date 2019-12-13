The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of our parents, Rose and Tony Russo, Anna and Vin Kleponis, from Joe and Ileana $100

Merry Christmas, from Dick and Bonnie Bourdelais $100

In loving memory of John and Margaret Hayes, Julie Kenyon, and Justine Riopelle, from Peggy $100

Merry Christmas and happy new year, from Andy and Fran Mailloux $100

In memory of my mom and dad, who loved Christmas, from their daughter $25

From Kalil Dental Associates Inc. $100

In loving memory of family members and our faithful canine companions, from Mike and Judi Arasi $100

From Humphrey and Alba Williams $10

From Beth M. Paschal $100

In loving memory of Joseph and Leonora Marcello, you are forever in our hearts. Love, Rose, Bill and family $25

Peace and goodwill to all. Happy holidays, from Dennis $100

In loving memory of our grandfather Norman Choquette, and our great-grandmother Marion Choquette. Love from Rich, Ed, Chris, Beth, Dawn and Michael $40

Happy holidays, from Mary Lou and David Woodbury $50

In loving memory of Joseph W. Sullivan Jr., we miss you so much. Love, Darlene $50

Merry Christmas from Theresa Y. and Theresa L. $50

Today’s total: $1,050

Grand total: $35,379

