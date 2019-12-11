The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Thank you, Karen and Dave. Merry Christmas, from Martha and Ray $25
Merry Christmas, from June and Martin Todt $50
In loving memory of our parents, Joe and Ruth Maker, from their children, Beth, Ted and Tom $50
In memory of Herbert D. Kelly, father, role model and veteran. R.I.P., from Chris and Duke $15
To my loving grandmother Alice and family, anonymous $200
In loving memory of my husband, Joseph Winning, forever in my heart, Gail $50
In loving memory of Edmund Foley, sadly missed by Terry Walsh. In memory of Barry Walsh, sadly missed by mom Terry, sister Sharon and brothers Kevin and Brian. In loving memory of Brad Walsh, grandson of Terry Walsh $75
Merry Christmas from Krista and Pete Bajor $50
Prayers and love are with you always. In memory of our parents, Rocco and Decoroso Martone, Josephine and Angelo Gueli, my sister and brother-in-law Alfred Looino and Leila and my friend Marion Murchie, from Mollie M. Gueli $25
Sharing our blessings with all in need. This gift comes from my two granddaughters, Lennox and Kennedy McDonald. May they learn to always share their abundance. Love, Nana McDonald $50
In memory of Joseph, Connie, Michael and Billy Byron, from Charlotte and Doug Small $40
Merry Christmas, anonymous $200
Spreading good cheer and kindness, from Brogan and Cadence Arivella $25
From Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Road Race $135
In loving memory of the Curran and McCann families. Merry Christmas, Sheila and Bernie McCann $25
In memory of my beloved sister Mary G. Allen. I miss you every day. Love, Sheila $25
In memory of our dearest grandson, James Patrick McCann, we miss and love you, Grandmother and Grandfather $25
In memory of our sweet son, Patrick James McCann. Merry Christmas in heaven to our special angel. Love, Mother and Father $25
Seasons greetings from Mitch and Judy Kroner $50
Merry Christmas in heaven to my dear Goddaughter, Jennifer McCann-Black. Love and miss you, Uncle Timmy $25
In memory of our loving and devoted granddaughter, Jennifer McCann-Black, our shining star in heaven. Love, Grandmother and Grampy $25
From the Massachusetts Nurses Association $500
Merry Christmas, from Dr. Anthony and Laurie Marino $100
Merry Christmas to our dear friend Jude. Love, the Terrio family $20
In loving memory of deceased members of the Beliveau/Matthes, Letourneau/Terrio and Soucy families. Love, Linda, Mike, Amy and Kim Terrio $20
In memory of our son Christopher Drelich $200
Loving birthday remembrance for Dave Courtney, who was born on Dec. 13, 1946 and passed on Nov. 28, 2018. Always remembered and always loved. In our hearts forever, wife Karen, daughter Carrie and entire family $25
In loving memory of First Sgt. Tim Luke. The Sweeney family $50
In loving memory of our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncle. Remembering the love and joy of Christmases past. Always in our hearts. The Lutz and Medwid family $50
Merry Christmas. God bless. Jim, Nicole and Bowsa $10
Merry Christmas from the Justin family $100
In loving memory of Nana and Papa Pierce, from Kevin, Becky and Patrick $50
Peace on Earth and happy holidays to all, Lynnette Greenlay and Steven Bucuzzo $100
In memory of Edward J. and Connor J. Opolski, anonymous $50
In memory of deceased members of the Kennedy and Clark families $100
Today’s total: $2,540
Grand total: $32,569