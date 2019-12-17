The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of Frank Rogmus, from anonymous $50
In memory of Thomas Gallagher - Star Electric $50
Merry Christmas, from Jeannette and Hermann Wuerdemann $25
In loving memory of my husband, James A. Gallagher. We miss you $100
In memory of Francis J. MacDonald and the deceased members of the MacDonald and Santagati families, from Nina MacDonald $100
From Ellen and Ralph Dellagrotte $25
Merry Christmas to all. In memory of our beloved son, David J. Brown, from Marlene and Jim Brown $25
In memory of Ron Dube. In my thoughts everyday, from Fran $50
In loving memory of my cousin Francine. Love, Marge $10
In loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Salvatore Pappalardo, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fichera and brother Joseph and wife Lucille. Miss you all. Love, Fred and Marge $25
In loving memory of our parents, John and Minnie McCormack and Leo and Barbara Desrocher, from John and Sandra McCormack $50
Deceased members of the La Rose and Koslowski family, from Gary and Kathy $50
In gratitude for our three beautiful granddaughters, from Dr. and Mrs. Daniel Coleman $75
From Anne and Martin Ewer $25
Merry Christmas and a very happy and healthy new year, from Virginia Amore $20
C.A.T. $20
There's not enough room to write down all the things I miss about you, Joycie. I love you $20
There's so many memories at this time of year, and I thank you for them all. I miss you and I love you, mom $20
In memory of the two Annes who loved , from Mary Lou and Don Schaelman $100
The Knapp family $250
In loving memory of R. Patten and M. Lahti, Anonymous $50
In loving memory of Dennis Collins David and Lisa Saffie $50
Today’s total: $1190
Grand total: $40,358