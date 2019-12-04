The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Robert and Grace Stoney and Arlene McDermott, happy holidays, Cary and Roberta McDermott $50
Haverhill Female Benevolent Society $300
Happy holidays, from Phillips Gerstein and Channen $50
Happy and healthy holidays to our family and friends. In memory of Carol and Judith Pincince, Irene and Monique Croteau. Love, John and Marie Silva and family $40
Missing Mary and John McGuirk, Patty McGuirk, Suzanne Regali, Ellen Soen. God bless and merry Christmas, from Kathy McGuirk $40
Thanks to all who serve, from Daniel Hoyt $25
Bake n Joy Foods $500
Grateful for our children, grandchildren and friends, Linda and Larry Ardito $100
In lieu of Christmas cards, Love Barbara Currier $25
In memory of our brother Henry, sister-in-law Barbara Solomon, with love, sister Mary and brother David and families $20
We miss you, Grampy. Wish you were here, from Alexxis and Niko $10
With thanks for our five beautiful grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Olivia, Grace and Sean, from Bernard and Jean Kenney $50
In loving memory of my husband, Terry, and grandson Timothy, from Jackie McGuire $30
Wishing many blessings to our family, friends, those suffering and those serving our country, from Gail and Don Smeriglio $50
Ronda Ziner $50
In loving memory of our deceased loved ones. Merry Christmas, the Wheelers $100
Merry Christmas, from Ted and Barbara Dooley $200
In memory of Bob and Alta Young, from David and Janice Jones $50
Remembering Tom, Theresa and Connor Abernathy, Rosemary and Charles McLaughlin, from Susan Abernathy $25
In loving memory of Margaret Shepley. Merry Christmas to all $25
In memory of my friend Elaine who thought Christmas was all about children $500
Merry Christmas $50
In memory of my beloved one and only child, my son Jay, forever 35. He always wanted to help those in need. Love, Mom $100
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $50
In loving memory of our wonderful fathers, Billy Baker and James Dempsey. We love and miss you. Brian, Julie and family $100
In loving memory of Joseph F. and Marguerite Gaudette and Charles J. Tremblay, from MaryLou and Jim $200
In loving memory of Kevin Currier and Shawn Hicks $250
In loving memory of George Acciard, Wendy Acciard and Ted Smith, from Audrey Smith Acciard $35
Today’s total: $3,125
Grand total: $17,722