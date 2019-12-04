The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of Robert and Grace Stoney and Arlene McDermott, happy holidays, Cary and Roberta McDermott $50

Haverhill Female Benevolent Society $300

Happy holidays, from Phillips Gerstein and Channen $50

Happy and healthy holidays to our family and friends. In memory of Carol and Judith Pincince, Irene and Monique Croteau. Love, John and Marie Silva and family $40

Missing Mary and John McGuirk, Patty McGuirk, Suzanne Regali, Ellen Soen. God bless and merry Christmas, from Kathy McGuirk $40

Thanks to all who serve, from Daniel Hoyt $25

Bake n Joy Foods $500

Grateful for our children, grandchildren and friends, Linda and Larry Ardito $100

In lieu of Christmas cards, Love Barbara Currier $25

In memory of our brother Henry, sister-in-law Barbara Solomon, with love, sister Mary and brother David and families $20

We miss you, Grampy. Wish you were here, from Alexxis and Niko $10

With thanks for our five beautiful grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Olivia, Grace and Sean, from Bernard and Jean Kenney $50

In loving memory of my husband, Terry, and grandson Timothy, from Jackie McGuire $30

Wishing many blessings to our family, friends, those suffering and those serving our country, from Gail and Don Smeriglio $50

Ronda Ziner $50

In loving memory of our deceased loved ones. Merry Christmas, the Wheelers $100

Merry Christmas, from Ted and Barbara Dooley $200

In memory of Bob and Alta Young, from David and Janice Jones $50

Remembering Tom, Theresa and Connor Abernathy, Rosemary and Charles McLaughlin, from Susan Abernathy $25

In loving memory of Margaret Shepley. Merry Christmas to all $25

In memory of my friend Elaine who thought Christmas was all about children $500

Merry Christmas $50

In memory of my beloved one and only child, my son Jay, forever 35. He always wanted to help those in need. Love, Mom $100

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of our wonderful fathers, Billy Baker and James Dempsey. We love and miss you. Brian, Julie and family $100

In loving memory of Joseph F. and Marguerite Gaudette and Charles J. Tremblay, from MaryLou and Jim $200

In loving memory of Kevin Currier and Shawn Hicks $250

In loving memory of George Acciard, Wendy Acciard and Ted Smith, from Audrey Smith Acciard $35

Today’s total: $3,125

Grand total: $17,722

