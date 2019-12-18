The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Merry Christmas $10

In loving memory of Thomas J. and Helen C. Wefers and Thomas J. Wefers Jr., from James, Amy, Caroline and Juliet Clark $150

Thank you to all of the veterans who have given us freedom and those who protect it. Happy holidays $50

Merry Christmas. Hope the magic of the season stays with us always. Pray for peace on Earth, from Diane $25

Happy holidays to all $25

In loving memory of Grammy, Gramps and Pappy. Love, Holly, Sam, Joey and Amanda $75

In memory of Frank and Gertrude Holtham, and Howard and Mildred Brown $100

’Tis the season to be jolly. Hope this helps. Anonymous $50

In loving memory of Saleem Rizk, you are forever in our hearts. Love, Barbara, Lori, and Paul $50

In loving memory of my son Kevin, my sister Diane Whiteley, my father James A Wentworth. his brothers Cliff, Roy, George, Bill and Francis, Grammy, my dear mother-in-law Margaret Gallant, and Pa Fred Gallant. Merry Christmas to all, from Patricia $50

Merry Christmas, from Demers Plate Glass Co. $250

Merry Christmas, from Jim and Terry $25

Loving memories of mom and dad Coco, aunt Sarah, Frank, Farrell, Jerry, Charlie, Marcy, Dave, cousin Cathy Murphy and Fred, and all my cousins, from Alice Landry $25

In the memory of my loved ones, from Satenik S. Der Manuelian $25

In memory of Fredrick, Wayne, Stephen and Kevin Gotto, from Gerri Simonelli $40

In thanksgiving for the blessing of our grandchildren, Ryan, Fallon, Emma and Aubrey, from Charlie and Anne Louise $50

Peace and joy at Christmas, and happy 2020, from Eleanor M. Kelley $10

From Reeta Horton $25

From R. and M. $10

Merry Christmas and happy new year to all, from Dee and Jim $25

Anonymous $25

From Gilbert M. Caster $1,000

From Kevin Berry $100

Today’s total: $2,195

Grand total: $ 42,553

