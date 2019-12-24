The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In lieu of Christmas cards, merry Christmas and happy new year to my relatives, friends and neighbors, from Betty Marggraf $50
From Thomas Demerle $50
In memory of Augustine Sheehy, from the Sheehy Family Charitable Fund $500
For Mom, who loved Christmas, from Charles and Sharleen E. Sullivan $200
Anonymous $40
In loving memory of my husband, Charlie, from Barbara Gaunt $100
For a favor received, Mike $25
In loving memory of Rose and Sam Piazza and Anne and Harry DeFusco, from Rita and Bob DeFusco $50
In loving memory of my grandson Bradley Aaron, who is spending Christmas in heaven this year. Love, Memere $25
In loving memory of Kenneth Kellan, from Chris Kellan $100
In thanksgiving to St. Jude for favors received, from Mary Griffin $10
To R.E.M and A.G.L., from E.M.L. $150
Merry Christmas, from Shawn Slavin $100
In memory of Edmund and Doris Hajjar, from Eddie $50
In loving memory of Erin Murphy. Love, Joan and Jeff $50
In loving memory of Gerhard and Thomas, from Dagmar Schnellinger $50
From Mark A. Machera, Esq. $100
From Elke Kappeler $50
Attorney John C. Sullivan $300
To Madeline Houshan Rossi, from the Rossi family $100
In loving memory of our colleagues and friends, Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne and Jesus, from the James F. Hennessey Retired Teachers $150
From Paul and Joanne McVey $25
In loving memory of Louis and Grace Sanzica, Joseph Sanzica, Evelyn Howes, Richard and Josephine O'Leary, from Richard and Mary Rogers $100
In memory of Pops. Love, M., J., R., M., C. and H. $50
Thank you, St. Therese, for listening to my prayers and blessings received, from L.C. $22
Thank you for answering a prayer for a friend, from L.P. $15
In memory of Ma and Dad Henderson, Ma and Dad Grant and Aunts Margaret, Vic, Sadie, Jenette and Bonnie, from R. and J. Henderson $20
Happy holidays from our family to yours, from Ciara and Daron Fraser $50
In loving memory of Darren Zuill, Ruth and Albert Coates, Harriett Cahow, Maryann Coates and Deborah Coates. Peace and love, Steve and Paula Cahow $100
In loving memory of my best friend for 65 years, Alice Sargent Lewis. Miss you, Al, from Paula Cahow $100
In memory of the loved and missed members of the Shanteler family, from Chris and Dick St Jean $100
In loving memory of Slim Kannheiser, from wife Sandi and family, Deb, Mike, Amanda and Jake $50
Wishes for a joyous and happy holidays, from the Women's Evening Circle of West Parish Church $100
In memory of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Albert Demers, who died of his wounds almost 50 years after coming to the rescue of his men who were trapped in an ambush in Vietnam. Rest in peace, brother, from John Doherty $50
In memory of our parents, Janina and Louis Plonowski, our grandparents Aniela and Wojiech Fortuna (Babcia and Dzadzin), Aunt Felicia Rogalski and Uncle Albin Fortuna. Thank you all so much, from Susan and Karen $25
In memory of U.S. Army Pfc. Evan William O'Neill, killed in action, Sept. 29, 2003, at Shkin, Afghanistan, while saving the lives of 23 of his comrades and earning the Bronze Star with "V" device for heroism. America's best, from John Doherty $50
In memory of Gunnery Sgt. George Kendall, USMC, and Spc. 4 Frank Doezema, U.S. Army, both killed in action at Hue, Republic of Vietnam, during the Ten Offensive in February 1968 while saving the lives of their comrades. Gone but never forgotten, from John Doherty $100
Wishing for peace, love and sanity for all of us in the coming year, from Jackson, Lucy, Mia and Izzy $50
In loving memory of my daughter, Deborah L. Murphy. Loved so much and missed by all her family, from Rosemary Foss $50
In memory of our Colleen, from her family $100
In loving memory of our father and Grampy, Donald B. Foss Jr. We all miss you so very much, from daughters and grandchildren $50
From Ms. Deborah White $100
In loving memory of our grandson, Steven L. Murphy Jr. Loved and sadly missed by all, from Rosemary Foss $50
Nollaig shonad huit, “happy Christmas,” in memory of David R. Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel E Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Sigmund P. Jurewicz, from Pat and Kevin $100
In loving memory of my husband, Donald B. Foss Jr., who is greatly missed and loved so much, from Rosemary Foss $100
In memory of Ernie J. Hatfield, Tommy Hatfield and Aaron Barzak. Love, Ma and ChuChu $100
Anonymous $50
In loving memory of Edward (Skeets) Scanlon. Merry Christmas. Love and miss you. Love, Ann $20
In loving memory of my uncle Brian Ford. Although you are no longer with us you will always hold a special place in my heart. Love, Annabanana $20
In loving memory of my parents, William and Ruthmary Bushnell. Miss you. Merry Christmas. Love, Ann $20
In loving memory of Diane Farelli $100
Merrimack Valley People for Peace wish the whole world peace in 2020. Let's be the peace we wish for $25
Dear F., you are a sweetie. Love you to the moon and back. Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love, B. $200
Dear J., we really admire your dedication. Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love, Mom and Dad $200
Wishing everyone a healthy and peaceful holiday season $1,000
On behalf of Single Digits finance and HR team $250
In loving memory of Alfio and Nellie Faro. Anonymous $100
In loving memory of John Leong and Cheng Lai How. Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas to family and friends, in loving memory of John and Ann Damon. We love and miss you so much, Maria and Mark, Joanne and Mark, Crystal, Patrick, John and Lucy $50
In celebration of the holidays and the season of giving. We wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year, from the Rodenhisers $50
Merry Christmas in heaven, Dad, we miss and love you. Carolyn and Glenn $100
In memory of Pauline and Samuel Brecher $50
In loving memory of our deceased family and friends. Anonymous $50
Happy holidays to all those who benefit from The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund $100
In memory of our nephews Kenny and Kevin, from Uncle Pete and Aunt Joyce $100
Today’s total: $6,442
Grand total: $69,931.89