The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Anonymous $500
In honor of the Sacred Heart, St. Jude, St. Anthony, Blessed Mother and St. Peregrine, from Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In loving memory of all deceased members of Miele, Vallante, D'Agostino and Lorenza families, and especially cousin Dennis Miele, Dr. Richard Stabile and Linda Guerrera. Gone but not forgotten, from Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In loving memory of my dear parents Eugene and Lena, and my dear brother Pat. I'll never stop longing for you, from Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
Merry Christmas from your friends at Broadway Tire $50
Merry Christmas from Loreen and Al Augeri $25
Merry Christmas to Na, Pa and Grandpa. We love you and miss you, from the Maguires $50
In lieu of Christmas cards, merry Christmas and happy new year to my relatives, friends and neighbors $50
In loving memory of Priscilla and Herbert Hughes. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Love, Greg and Jane $100
In memory of Dan Lynch, from Bernie and Milly Lynch $50
In memory of the Killen, Deyermond and Davis family members who have passed. We miss you. Especially missed is my husband, Calvin, from Marilyn Deyermond $15
In memory of my dad, John Tine, and all deceased members of the Tine and Coco family, from Joyce Hamelin $50
Anonymous $100
In loving memory of our wonderful son, Clifford, from Barbara and Robert Gallo $50
In memory of Salvatore Longo, Antonette Longo, Gilbert, Carrie and Mildred Carrie, from Alfred and Edith Longo $100
In loving memory of Danny Welch. Wishing all a peaceful and joyful Christmas season, from David Electric $250
From Ursula and Phil Goyette $25
In memory of Aime Reming, from Knights of Columbus Council #1078 $25
In memory of Stephen Connors, from Knights of Columbus Council #1078 $25
In memory of Rev. Alfred Ellis, OSA, from Knights of Columbus Council #1078 $25
In memory of my wife, Harriet, and my childhood friends, from William Despres $50
In loving memory of our nephew, Jimmy Francis, from Tom and Pat Behan $25
In memory of Joe and Alice Indoccio, from your children, Janice, Billy, Karen and family $50
In loving memory of "Bonz,” from Patricia $25
Anonymous $50
Today’s total: $1,765
Grand total: $54,275.89