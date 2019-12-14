The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of James and Rita Dolan $50
In memory of our very good friend Bella Comeau, from Linda and Nancy $20
In loving memory of deceased members of the Murphy/Ryan and Thompson/Webber families. Miss you. Love you. Joe, Linda, Joe, Brian and Chris Webber $200
In loving memory of William Cavanaugh, Linda Kennedy and Carol Charest, from family $500
Merry Christmas to my 87 nieces and nephews. Special first Christmas to Albany, Nora, Onya and Kulyaz. Love, Aunty $5
Very Merry Christmas to my wonderful grandchildren, Timothy, Madeline, Carly, Shanna, Lauryn Lucas. Love you all so much. Love, Nana $5
In loving memory of my brother Bern Conway; sister-in-law Mary Conway; nieces Coleen, Sandra and Donna; and nephew Scott. Love, Margie and Aunty $5
In loving memory of my husband John M. Corliss (Nov. 9, 1927 to Nov. 17, 1997). Miss you every day. Love, Marge $5
From the valued friends and customers of Barron's Country Store. $432.79
Remembering Joe, Cecile and Bette Jane Cyr, and so many years of incredible Christmas celebrations, from Jacqueline Lewis $50
Merry Christmas, from John and Irene Giblin $100
Merry Christmas, from Sue and Jo Mount $200
In loving memory of Albert and Irene Alartosky, Cheryl Makepeace, Kay Alartosky, Mary Greene and Helen Matuk. Forever in our hearts, from Rick and Judy $25
Thank you to St. Jude for his many favors. Keep watch over L. The P and G's $10
From Carolyn Bergkuist $100
Wishing happiness to all the children, from Elaine Hines $50
In loving memory of my parents, Helen and Tom Wefers, and my brother, Tom Jr., from Joan $100
In loving memory of husband, John, and daughter Susan. Love, Barbara $25
In loving memory of Diane Whiteley and Richard Whiteley, from son Fred $25
Today’s total: $1,907
Grand total: $37,286