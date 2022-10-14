METHUEN – After tracking arrivals for the last week, school administrators recently learned that a special education bus is pulling into the driveway of Methuen High School prior to 7 a.m., which is supposed to be the earliest time.
During the Oct. 11 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said that for six days in a row, Bus 4 arrived at the high school 10 minutes early.
“That’s the specific bus that we’re really looking at,” she said.
Kwong said Student Services Director Gina Bozek is also monitoring the situation and is in direct communication with North Reading Transportation.
“They are acutely aware of this at this point,” said Kwong. “They know that we’re collecting this information.”
Looking ahead, Kwong said one option is to continue tracking the arrival times and compile more data. Another option is to have three program assistants available to meet buses that arrive early.
However, 7 a.m. is the contractual start time for those employees. Kwong said the second option would require that each be paid an additional $100 per month as they would need to be at the high school 15 to 30 minutes early.
School Committee member Laurie Keegan said the early arrivals are a problem at the grammar schools as well.
“The issue is far more widespread than just one bus,” she said. “I’d like data on all the special education buses across the district.”
Keegan said she has dropped her son off at the high school at 6:55 a.m. and noticed that a bus was already there.
“My bigger concern was that you had five staff members standing on the sidewalk staring at the buses and not taking kids off,” said Keegan. “It bothers me that you have the staff out there and kids are still sitting on buses.”
Another committee member, Jana Zanni Pesce, said she would like the special education buses to be tracked for another week.
“The ones that are 10 minutes early are concerning to me, 10 minutes on a bus is a long time,” she said.
The committee will revisit that matter at its Oct. 24 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.