NORTH ANDOVER — A two-alarm fire consumed two buildings at Smolak Farm at 315 Bradford St. early Friday morning.
"We don't know what the cause of it was," said Michael Smolak, owner of the farm. "It took down two outbuildings, our workshop and function office. But it will not stop our business. My staff is making plans to supplement and rearrange things so there will be no stoppage of anything we have here."
Smolak said he was woken at around 2 a.m. by loud popping noises when something exploded in the flames. He said the fire was extinguished within two hours.
"Some young geese and ducks may have been lost, but I haven't had that confirmed yet," Smolak said.
A post at the North Andover Fire Department Facebook page says the fire is under investigation and thanks the Methuen Fire Department and Andover Fire Rescue for providing assistance at the scene of the fire. They also thank the Lawrence, Havherill and Middleton fire departments for providing station coverage.
The 130-acre farm has been in Smolak's family since 1927, and grows a number of fruit crops, in addition to hosting a bake shop, ice cream parlor, event site, and variety of animals for tourists.
