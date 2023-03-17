LAWRENCE — The lack of a fire suppression system in an Essex Street liquor store led to a stubborn, early morning fire that destroyed the package store and a neighboring cake factory.
The fire in Sweeney's Liquors at 90 Essex St. was detected around 4 a.m. Friday, when alarms went off in a neighboring business, Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes at 98 Essex St., according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
He said the liquor store building did not have a sprinkler and fire alarm system.
"That certainly didn't help us," said Moriarty, noting that sprinklers are the early intervention that make for a smaller fire.
Both businesses in adjacent single story buildings were destroyed. They were set to be razed Friday, he said.
Firefighters worked for hours trying to bring the blaze under control. At three alarms, firefighters from local communities came as mutual aid to work at the fire and cover city stations.
Moriarty said crews initially went inside the liquor store to battle the blaze. However, due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters were eventually pulled from the building. Firefighters worked exclusively from the outside for safety reasons in battle action known as "surround and drown."
Some six hours later, the area was still smoldering as firefighters continued overhauling the area.
No one was injured, Moriarty said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Built in 1910, the single story building at 90-94 Essex St. where Sweeney's was located is assessed at $449,900, according to city assessing records.
The building next door at 98-100 Essex St., where the cake factory was located, is valued at $176,800, records show.
Mutual aid fire departments who assisted Lawrence Friday morning included Dracut, Salem, New Hampshire, Lowell, North Andover, Danvers, Haverhill, Reading and North Reading.
