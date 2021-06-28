LAWRENCE - Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning fire Monday at a Milton Street home.
Six people -- three adults and three children -- were displaced and a pet cat remained missing after the fire, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The fire broke out at 4:57 a.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the attic area of the single-family, two-story home when firefighters arrived, he said.
Firefighters stayed at the scene until after 9 a.m.
Moriarty said battling the blaze was "a lot of work" particularly during a heat wave with temperatures climbing toward 90 degrees.
"It's certainly not our friend," he said of the temperature.
This is the third major fire in Lawrence this month.
Last Wednesday night, four families (20 residents) were displaced from a multi-family home at 66-68 Trenton St. That fire was caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials," investigators determined.
On June 10, 17 residents were displaced by a fire in a Shawsheen Court apartment complex. That three-alarm fire caused about $3 million damage to the apartment building, officials said.
The cause of the Shawsheen Court blaze has been ruled “undetermined,” although foul play is not suspected. Firefighters battling that fire also faced severe water pressure issues.
The Shawsheen Court apartments have been razed and the remnants are being checked for asbestos, the chief said.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for a full report.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.