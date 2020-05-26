A Raymond, New Hampshire, man who was convicted as a part of a "joloperros" kidnapping and robbery crew in Lawrence has been denied his request for early release from federal prison.
In November 2017, Thomas Wallace was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Wallace recently tried to have his sentence reduced to "time served." In making the request, Wallace said the staff at a Danbury, Connecticut, federal prison where he is held "have taken illogical and dangerous actions in the past month in administering (his) medications for bi-polar disorder causing him preventable mental stability and anxiety," according to court documents.
Wallace complained "about inadequate psychological counseling" in the federal prison, "his personal anxiety about the possibility of contracting the COVID-19 virus" and the failures of system to provide proper care managing his "bi-polar disease," according to court documents.
Prosecutors argued Wallace's release would pose a threat to public safety and pointed to the "nature of the crimes for which Wallace was convicted, which involved kidnapping, torture, and extortion," according to a decision issued by Judge Richard Stearns.
The judge noted the court can order "compassionate reduction of a sentence" for "extraordinary and compelling reasons."
Wallace was charged in connection with a wide-ranging investigation targeting violent kidnapping and home invasion groups operating in Lawrence. According to court documents, these crews – often referred to as “joloperros,” which loosely translates to “stick-up guys” – were organized, armed and violent.
On July 23, 2012, armed with guns and wearing t-shirts bearing the word “police,'' the crew Wallace was involved with kidnapped two men at gunpoint on Allston Street in Lawrence, investigators said.
The victims were transported to Manchester, New Hampshire, and held overnight – during which time one was burned with a hot iron – before they were rescued by police, investigators said. Several cooperating defendants said that kidnapping was one of several kidnappings or attempted kidnappings committed by the crew in Lawrence in 2012, police said.
A federal investigation identified the crew as one of several kidnapping and home invasion groups. The crews typically kidnapped drug dealers for large ransoms that were paid in cash or drugs, used safe houses to stash their victims and used sophisticated tracking techniques, such as GPS devices, to follow their victims, investigators said.
