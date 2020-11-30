SALISBURY — The holiday season is kicking off after a late Thanksgiving but Christmas tree customers are already cutting down their orders.
Heidi Stevens Tatro is the owner of Stevens Tree Farm in Salisbury, which opened Nov. 21 — the earliest date since it was founded generations ago. She said Friday that people are ready for some holiday cheer.
“My phone has been ringing off the hook and my Facebook page has been blowing up with people making appointments,” she said. “I have been keeping up with it for the past few days and all day today, which is pretty much booked.”
The town’s Board of Health needed to sign off on the do-it-yourself tree farm, which set up an appointment-only system on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StevensTreeFarm/.
“We really had to spread out the season because we can only have 20 people on the farm at a time,” she said. “They don’t have to, but we encourage people to make appointments. That way, we have some idea of how many people are going to be on our property at any given time. We don’t want to be over the limit.”
Tree shopping on Mudnock Road has been going well so far, according to Stevens Tatro.
“We hope to do at least 300 trees this year and maybe 400. It’s hard to say and you are at the mercy of Mother Nature, too,” she said. “People are maintaining their social distance and wearing their masks.”
Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury has been offering Christmas trees for four years and expects to sell more than 500 this season, according to co-owner Glenn Cook.
“We get our trees from Quebec and we have had them set up since the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Cook said. “With COVID-19 and things closing down or getting toward that, we figured there might be an earlier demand than unusual and we are seeing that.”
He said many of his Christmas tree customers are looking to get much of their holiday shopping traditions out of the way as soon as possible, in case of a potential quarantine shutdown.
“They want to get it all taken care of and get the tree set up and ready to hunker down, if that is what happens,” he said.
Customers have also been very focused at Cider Hill Farm.
“They come in and move very quickly,” Cook said. “But they still don’t want to give up their traditions and they are grateful to have places that they can go to and still do some of the things that they like. People were so grateful during our apple-picking season to be able to do what they would normally do. But I am not sure they are as free and as excited as they were then, now. There is a bit of nervousness in the uncertainty about everything right now.”
Stevens Tatro said most of the people she runs into are looking for a sense of normalcy in a strange year.
“We went to a meeting with a lot of other farmers back a few months ago and they predicted it was going to be a good year for Christmas tree farms because people will be staying at home,” she said. “They won’t be traveling and tree farms should do well. I think the trend is there.”
Cider Hill Farm will close for the season Dec. 13 and should be able to move its entire stock of trees by then, according to Cook.
“I’m guessing that people will pretty much clean us out by the end of next weekend,” Cook said. “They are going to move fast.”