Early voting popular in Methuen

METHUEN — Good weather and high interest in the national election led to brisk early voting at The Loop over the weekend.
City Clerk Jack Wilson said more than 800 people voted on Saturday and Sunday, even though the polls were only open five hours each day, as required by the state.
"That's close to 100 an hour," Wilson said, adding that there was a line before the doors opened at 11 a.m. running "all the way down the entire sidewalk, past Marshall's. It was really encouraging."
The state has mandated 14 consecutive days of early, in-person voting, Wilson said. Methuen voters will be able to vote all week and next week as well.
The weekday hours are different, running from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on Wednesdays the polling place will be open until 7 p.m.
Wilson said voters made positive comments throughout the day, as things ran smoothly.
The city has put up two banks of voting booths, taping off every other one to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Workers were also separated from voters, who circulated around the perimeter of the room.
"Voters circle the room — we can fit about 12 to 15 people inside waiting to vote," he said, adding, "there were no issues, but that may be because I am being overly cautious."
"It was well-received," he said. "People thanked us for the work, and thanked us for making it easier to vote."
In-person voting has joined mail-in and drop-off voting as another option to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 election day.
"It's really about options," he said, noting that the city sent out 12,000 ballots that are then either mailed in or dropped off in the dropbox outside City Hall or in a dropbox at the polling place at the Loop.
As of around noon on Monday, a total of 5,743 people had voted using the three different methods.
Of that, 1,216 were in-person early voters, the rest were mail-in or drop-off voters.
The city has 35,190 registered voters, meaning more than 16% have already voted.
If you want to vote early:
Where: The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., next door to Marshalls and Olympia Sports.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Same hours for the following week, through Friday, Oct. 30.