ANDOVER — Volunteers fanned out across town Saturday, celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up their community.
Rachel Ciaramitaro, Trash and Recycling coordinator for Andover, was stationed outside the Department of Public Works building, organizing the groups and mapping out locations that needed to be cleaned.
Ciaramitaro said this was the second time the town had sponsored a clean-up program, which was inspired by the work of residents cleaning up the town on their own.
“During the (pandemic) lockdown a lot of people were spending their time cleaning up their neighborhoods,” Ciaramitaro said, adding that she decided that it might as well be an organized effort. “We wanted to make sure they were supported by us.”
Ciaramitaro said that while residents were cleaning up various neighborhoods on their own, organized groups focused on Wildwood Road, Morton Street and several other locations. In all, Ciaramitaro said, there were 16 teams with between two and 20 people per team.
One of the teams was made up of Andover resident John Zhuang and his family.
Together they were slowly making their way down South Main Street, cleaning as they went, while supported by a DPW vehicle. Zhuang said he decided to help this year “for a cleaner Andover.” He said he was surprised and confused by the things he was finding along the side of the road.
“People just throw random stuff,” said Zhuang, adding that he was a bit disappointed to find people had thrown out dog poop bags.
Kai Zhuang, 13, was similarly surprised by what he had found.
“There was a lot more trash than I thought there would be,” he said. However, Kai said he was glad to be there. “It’s nice to know that you’re helping,” he said.
Lynnelle Lin was a little farther down the road with another group and encouraged other residents to join in.
“As a citizen of Andover, everybody should come out here and do it,” said Lin. “You live here, you love it, why not. Besides it is a beautiful day.” Lin’s group alone collected more than five bags of trash.
All the trash from Saturday’s cleanup will be weighed by the DPW. The results will be posted on the town’s website, said Ciaramitaro.
